Photo 708
The Clerk
My vertigo hit me yesterday so I didn't get a chance to get out. So some pics from the day before.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
0
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2305
photos
83
followers
88
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th January 2025 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
