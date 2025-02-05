Previous
Reflection on a drainage ditch by darchibald
Photo 713

Reflection on a drainage ditch

For the "Flash of Red' and the word of the day (people) and the people challenges (yeah, it's not much of a self-portrait).
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
195% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact