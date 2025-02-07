Sign up
Previous
Photo 715
Currantly in the garden
Some currant leaves in our garden.
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
1
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2329
photos
86
followers
92
following
195% complete
View this month »
708
709
710
711
712
713
714
715
Latest from all albums
621
311
679
714
622
312
680
715
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th February 2025 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
,
feb25words
,
puns-2
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Beautiful DOF!
February 8th, 2025
