Previous
Ooh-7 by darchibald
Photo 717

Ooh-7

Just goofing around. I'm beginning to enjoy this lyrics challenge.
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
196% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wendy ace
LOL it works! Well done.
February 9th, 2025  
katy ace
Nice choice of subject, and another great entry
February 9th, 2025  
Jessica Eby ace
Me too; I enjoy the friendly competitions a lot, but I think the collaborative angle of this one is fun as well.
February 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact