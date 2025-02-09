Sign up
Previous
Photo 717
Ooh-7
Just goofing around. I'm beginning to enjoy this lyrics challenge.
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
3
2
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
9th February 2025 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lyrics-uparoundthebend
Wendy
ace
LOL it works! Well done.
February 9th, 2025
katy
ace
Nice choice of subject, and another great entry
February 9th, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
Me too; I enjoy the friendly competitions a lot, but I think the collaborative angle of this one is fun as well.
February 9th, 2025
