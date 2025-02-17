Sign up
Photo 725
Into the white
For Flash of Red and today's word "composition." We symmetry, one point perspective, lines,
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th February 2025 7:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
for2025
,
feb25words.
Boxplayer
ace
Adore this
February 17th, 2025
katy
ace
This one ticks all the boxes. Stunning inn every way and a FAV
February 17th, 2025
