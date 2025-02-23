Sign up
Previous
Photo 731
Hallway
This is the hallway at CFI (Center for Inquiry). I was captivated by the light and shadows. For flash of red and todays word "light".
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
1
0
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Tags
for2025
,
feb25words
Junko Y
ace
Center for Inquiry? Fascinating. I’d like to know more. I like the light and shadows.
February 23rd, 2025
