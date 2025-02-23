Previous
Hallway by darchibald
Photo 731

Hallway

This is the hallway at CFI (Center for Inquiry). I was captivated by the light and shadows. For flash of red and todays word "light".
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
200% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Junko Y ace
Center for Inquiry? Fascinating. I’d like to know more. I like the light and shadows.
February 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact