Previous
Photo 732
Spatulas
My silicon spatula collection. For Flash of Red and from the drawer
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
2
1
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
spatulas
for2025
feb25words
katy
I like the simplicity of the composition and the subject
February 24th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
I like the spot of red
February 25th, 2025
