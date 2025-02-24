Previous
Spatulas by darchibald
Photo 732

Spatulas

My silicon spatula collection. For Flash of Red and from the drawer
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Dave

katy ace
I like the simplicity of the composition and the subject
February 24th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I like the spot of red
February 25th, 2025  
