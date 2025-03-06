Previous
Hooray!! by darchibald
Photo 742

Hooray!!

Spring has started to show signs of arriving. It was almost 60 two days in a row before dropping back into the 20s.
I've fallen behind some and trying to catch up.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Lesley ace
Superb shot and perfect edit
March 8th, 2025  
