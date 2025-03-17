Previous
Red Faces by darchibald
Red Faces

I didn't feel like going out and finding drunken "Irish" today. So I drew some faces on tomatoes.
Dave

@darchibald
katy ace
Lol! These are great
March 17th, 2025  
