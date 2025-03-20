Sign up
Previous
Photo 756
Moss and lichen
May not look like a leafy green to us, but I bet it does to caribou in winter.
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
2
365
NIKON D750
20th March 2025 3:01pm
Tags
moss
,
rainbow2025
,
march25words
