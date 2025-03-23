Previous
Next
Tools for building by darchibald
Photo 759

Tools for building

Spent the last two days in jury selection I did not get picked for one jury but may have to go back tomorrow for another round. Anyway, I've fallen behind. This is supposed to be pink and Sunday's word building.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
208% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact