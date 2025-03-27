Sign up
Previous
Photo 763
Tree top
outside my classroom
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
1
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2519
photos
90
followers
98
following
209% complete
756
757
758
759
760
761
762
763
Views
2
Comments
1
365
NIKON D750
27th March 2025 10:43am
Public
evergreens
,
rainbow2025
,
march25words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cool
March 27th, 2025
