Photo 764
Artwork-2
This hangs on the wall at school. I think it's the Tree of Life. The swirling patterns and the blue background caught my eye.
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
rainbow2025
march25words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Reminds me of a peacock
March 29th, 2025
