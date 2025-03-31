Sign up
Photo 767
4 cups of cherry tomatoes
Had no red cups so I had to improvise.
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
1
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2532
photos
91
followers
99
following
6
2
1
365
NIKON D750
31st March 2025 4:03pm
rainbow2025
march25words
katy
perfect improvisation! FAV for the simplicity
March 31st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Perfect
March 31st, 2025
