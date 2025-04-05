Previous
This is what democracy looks like by darchibald
Photo 771

This is what democracy looks like

Today at the Hands Off protest in Buffalo
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Dave



Joanne Diochon ace
Good shot and glad to see a good turn out for the protest. Unfortunately I don't think the orange turd will care at all. Maybe some of the people, in congress or the senate, will pay more attention but, for most of them, there will be no calling to account for year and a half at least.
April 5th, 2025  
katy ace
Terrific shot of all those people! there sure are a lot of them
April 5th, 2025  
Heather (pixelchix) ace
YES! I just got home from our local one. So heartening to see so many of us using out voices for good.
April 5th, 2025  
