Photo 771
This is what democracy looks like
Today at the Hands Off protest in Buffalo
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
3
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Joanne Diochon
ace
Good shot and glad to see a good turn out for the protest. Unfortunately I don't think the orange turd will care at all. Maybe some of the people, in congress or the senate, will pay more attention but, for most of them, there will be no calling to account for year and a half at least.
April 5th, 2025
katy
ace
Terrific shot of all those people! there sure are a lot of them
April 5th, 2025
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
YES! I just got home from our local one. So heartening to see so many of us using out voices for good.
April 5th, 2025
