Photo 773
Venus rising
She was bright in the morning sky
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
1
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2554
photos
92
followers
100
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th April 2025 5:22am
Tags
morning
,
dawn
,
venus
Tina
ace
Beautiful
April 7th, 2025
