Previous
Next
Dancers in the graveyard by darchibald
Photo 778

Dancers in the graveyard

I played around with adding an icm to a silhouette and then blending modes. I used a silhouette of a cemetery and an icm of dancers from the Lion King. I applied a linear light blend.
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
213% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact