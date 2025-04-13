Previous
Coming out by darchibald
Coming out

A beautiful spring day today and it brought out the garter snakes.
Dave



Rob Z
Love how they are peeking out. Are they venomous or at all aggressive?
April 13th, 2025  
Dave
@robz Completely harmless
April 13th, 2025  
Rob Z
@darchibald Thanks Dave.
April 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
