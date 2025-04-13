Sign up
Coming out
A beautiful spring day today and it brought out the garter snakes.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
Dave
@darchibald
snakes
ndao33
Rob Z
ace
Love how they are peeking out. Are they venomous or at all aggressive?
April 13th, 2025
April 13th, 2025
Dave
ace
@robz
Completely harmless
April 13th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
@darchibald
Thanks Dave.
April 13th, 2025
