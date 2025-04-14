Sign up
Photo 780
Forest path
Near 70 today (calling for snow on Wednesday), took a walk around Swallow Hollow Trail in the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge. Not much wildlife, so went with ICM.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
Dave
@darchibald
Tags
woods
,
icm
,
forests
,
icm-11
BostonBird
Beautiful colours and effects
April 14th, 2025
