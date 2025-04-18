Previous
Lawn decor-2 by darchibald
Photo 784

Lawn decor-2

Went for a little walk-about to enjoy the near 70 degree temps.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
214% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact