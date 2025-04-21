Previous
Parasols-2 by darchibald
Photo 787

Parasols-2

Took a trip to the Buffalo Botanical Gardens today.
21st April 2025

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details

katy ace
What a pretty decoration!
April 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
April 21st, 2025  
