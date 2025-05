The steps of Buffalo City Hall

Yesterday I walked 25 miles in an effort to raise money to buy prosthetic legs for an 18 year Palestinian boy and to protest US support of Isreali genocide of Palestine. I arrived at Niagare Square in Buffalo at 6:15 am; we were to meet at 6:30. It was cold and rainy and no one was there. I was a bit worried that I had the location wrong. But, decided to take some pictures.