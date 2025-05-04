Previous
A little morning music-2 by darchibald
Photo 801

A little morning music-2

While waiting to start our walk, we were entertained with music. Most of our breaks were accompanied by music and speeches.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
219% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact