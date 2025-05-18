Sign up
Photo 815
Pileated woodpecker
Fallen behind because I've been dealing with vertigo.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
2
1
Tags
birds
,
woodpeckers
,
pileated woodpecker
Karen
ace
Vertigo is awful. You have my sympathies. Sometime last year I suddenly developed it, it hung around for two or three months, then just as suddenly as it came on, it vanished.
Feel better soon.
May 20th, 2025
katy
ace
I hate that you have been struggling with vertigo! That’s no fun and it affects every portion of your life! In spite of that you got a great shot of this woodpecker
May 20th, 2025
