Pileated woodpecker by darchibald
Pileated woodpecker

Fallen behind because I've been dealing with vertigo.
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Dave

@darchibald
Karen ace
Vertigo is awful. You have my sympathies. Sometime last year I suddenly developed it, it hung around for two or three months, then just as suddenly as it came on, it vanished.

Feel better soon.
May 20th, 2025  
katy ace
I hate that you have been struggling with vertigo! That’s no fun and it affects every portion of your life! In spite of that you got a great shot of this woodpecker
May 20th, 2025  
