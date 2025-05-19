Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 816
Buffaloes and daffodils
Filler--from the Walk for Palestine on May 3rd
19th May 2025
19th May 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2745
photos
95
followers
95
following
223% complete
View this month »
810
811
812
813
814
815
816
817
Latest from all albums
720
412
780
816
721
413
781
817
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd May 2025 6:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
Quite an unusual combination, but a very pretty scene
May 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close