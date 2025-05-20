Sign up
Light and shadow
I tried uploading the color version, but it was too big. Didn't feel like messing with it in Photoshop.
20th May 2025
20th May 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
light
shadows
Karen
ace
There's a wonderful menacing air about this capture. Love it.
May 20th, 2025
katy
ace
It looks very eerie in black-and-white and I think that was the best way to go with it
May 20th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
I'm not sure if Photoshop could have improved this
May 20th, 2025
