Light and shadow by darchibald
Photo 817

Light and shadow

I tried uploading the color version, but it was too big. Didn't feel like messing with it in Photoshop.
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Karen ace
There's a wonderful menacing air about this capture. Love it.
May 20th, 2025  
katy ace
It looks very eerie in black-and-white and I think that was the best way to go with it
May 20th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
I'm not sure if Photoshop could have improved this
May 20th, 2025  
