Previous
Photo 819
Weigela with droplet
Quick jaunt out into the yard on a rainy day.
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
photos
followers
following
Photo Details
Views
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd May 2025 4:01pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
rain
,
weigela
