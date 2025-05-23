Previous
Dan and his kid by darchibald
Photo 820

Dan and his kid

Went out to our friend's farm yesterday for a short visit.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
224% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
adorable!
May 24th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Delightful to see chickens running free
May 24th, 2025  
katy ace
I love seeing all of these animals together.
May 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact