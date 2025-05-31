Sign up
Previous
Photo 828
Chestnut
Chestnut tree behind my optometrist's office.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
1
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
2791
photos
95
followers
95
following
226% complete
View this month »
821
822
823
824
825
826
827
828
Latest from all albums
15
423
791
827
732
424
792
828
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
30th May 2025 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
blossom
,
chestnuts
katy
ace
Oh, how beautiful
June 1st, 2025
