Riley by darchibald
Photo 839

Riley

Erie 1 BOCES held a student art show from all our component districts. Our school EDGE Academy was represented well. One of Rliey's pieces won an Achievement Award and will be exhibited throughout the 2025-2026 school year.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
