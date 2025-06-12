Sign up
Previous
Photo 840
Dancing root
I was on my way to meet a student for home instruction when I stumbled upon the Burchfield Art and Nature Center. I had over an hour to kill before meeting with her, so I took a walk around.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th June 2025 1:34pm
