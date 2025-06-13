Previous
Forest waves by darchibald
Forest waves

I apologize for my lack of comments the past couple of weeks. I've been in a bit of an artistic funk and haven't been taking my camera much.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Dave

Krista Marson ace
nice 'n artsy
June 16th, 2025  
