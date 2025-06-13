Sign up
Photo 841
Forest waves
I apologize for my lack of comments the past couple of weeks. I've been in a bit of an artistic funk and haven't been taking my camera much.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
11
1
365
NIKON D750
12th June 2025 2:01pm
icm
abstract-88
Krista Marson
nice 'n artsy
June 16th, 2025
