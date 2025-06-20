Previous
Concrete Jungle by darchibald
Photo 846

Concrete Jungle

Some from the first day of Camp Punksylvania. The skate park they set up.
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Dave

@darchibald
katy ace
terrific stop action to your photo!
June 21st, 2025  
