Photo 848
Wedding
While at Camp Punksylvania, I had the honor of photographing a wedding.
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
wedding
,
people-40
katy
ace
What a special time and terrific opportunity for you. Did you know the couple?
June 27th, 2025
