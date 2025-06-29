Previous
Squirrel enjoying bread by darchibald
Photo 851

Squirrel enjoying bread

From my living room window
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
233% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
He has found a cozy spot there to have his feast.
June 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact