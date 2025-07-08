Previous
Shawna Potter-18 by darchibald
Photo 864

Shawna Potter-18

Shawna is the lead singer for the hardcore punk band War on Women. During their set, she got down on one knee and posed for me. I kinda fell in love with her.
Dave

@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details

Andy Oz ace
Ha! 😄
Great portrait, really strong in B&W.
July 21st, 2025  
