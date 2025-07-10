Previous
Ferns by darchibald
The first day of our camping trip my 10 year old grandson commandeered my camera. I am posting some of his images. I did some slight editing in Lightroom like adjust exposure a bit, but left his composition.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Jo ace
A promising young photographer
July 14th, 2025  
