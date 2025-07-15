Sign up
Previous
Photo 869
War Monument in the mist-2
On top of Greylock is a monument honoring those who gave their lives for this country. It is a beautiful tribute, but personally, I think any tower on top of a mountain named Greylock should belong to a dark sorcerer.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
0
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th July 2025 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
