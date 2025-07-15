Previous
War Monument in the mist-2 by darchibald
War Monument in the mist-2

On top of Greylock is a monument honoring those who gave their lives for this country. It is a beautiful tribute, but personally, I think any tower on top of a mountain named Greylock should belong to a dark sorcerer.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
