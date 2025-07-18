Previous
Next
Ladies of Feed the Scene by darchibald
Photo 874

Ladies of Feed the Scene

These ladies volunteered their time to serve treats and cold brewed coffee at Camp Punksylvania. These were available free to workers. I learned that cold brewed coffee was something I never knew I wanted.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
239% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
How nice of him to volunteer their time and depose for your photo. I’ve never had cold brewed coffee before. Maybe I should try it.
July 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact