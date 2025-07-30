Previous
Bashful Monarch-4 by darchibald
Photo 879

Bashful Monarch-4

Took a trip to the Buffalo Botanical Gardens. They are having a butterfly exhibit. This one was a bit camera shy.
30th July 2025

Dave

@darchibald
katy ace
A cute little peekaboo shot
July 30th, 2025  
