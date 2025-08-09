Sign up
Photo 888
Upper Falls
From Letchworth State Park.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
9th August 2025 3:27pm
Tags
waterfalls
,
bridges
,
landscape-79
