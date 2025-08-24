Previous
Nostalgia by darchibald
Nostalgia

Day 4 of the Holga experiment. I am learning it is better for landscape than close-ups. There is no way to focus the lens and I only have control of shutter speed and ISO.
24th August 2025

Dave

@darchibald
