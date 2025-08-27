Previous
Hawk on hay-Day 7 by darchibald
Photo 906

Hawk on hay-Day 7

Spotted this red-tail sitting on the hay when I stopped to take a pic of the field. Had to crop it so you could see her. The Holga was not the best lens for this shot.
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
