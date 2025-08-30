Previous
Daisies and lobelia--Holga Day 10 by darchibald
Photo 909

Daisies and lobelia--Holga Day 10

Took a walk down the Niagara Gorge today
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
249% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
August 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact