Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 912
New year, new classroom-Holga Day 13
The room is larger with tons more storage and even a sink. At one time it was an Art room.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
3138
photos
93
followers
97
following
249% complete
View this month »
905
906
907
908
909
910
911
912
Latest from all albums
874
910
505
812
875
911
876
912
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd September 2025 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close