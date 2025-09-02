Previous
New year, new classroom-Holga Day 13 by darchibald
Photo 912

New year, new classroom-Holga Day 13

The room is larger with tons more storage and even a sink. At one time it was an Art room.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
249% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact