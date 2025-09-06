Sign up
Photo 916
Fire
Had a bit of a burning.
1/400 sec. @ f/8. ISO 1600
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
1
0
nf-sooc-2025
Lin
ace
Well captured. I can almost feel the warmth.
September 7th, 2025
