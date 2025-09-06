Previous
Fire by darchibald
Photo 916

Fire

Had a bit of a burning.
1/400 sec. @ f/8. ISO 1600
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
250% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
Well captured. I can almost feel the warmth.
September 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact