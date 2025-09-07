Previous
Next
Gollum and Art by darchibald
Photo 917

Gollum and Art

I realized I hadn't taken my sooc for the day. So, not the best image; Gollum sitting between two piwcws of art done by my son's girlfriend, Hannah. 1/50 sec. @ f/2.8. ISO 4000
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
251% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact