Glass Blower Tower by darchibald
Glass Blower Tower

View from the McDonald's parking lot in Corning, NY. Not sure of the name of the tower, but the figure at top is someone blowing glass.
1/400 sec. @ f/9. ISO 100
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Dave

@darchibald
