Morning Mist by darchibald
Photo 921

Morning Mist

For the nf-sooc challenge. Not happy with the shot. To get the mist I overexposed the sky. To get the right sky I underexposed the mist. Plus I was in a hurry to get to work.
1/50 sec. @ f/1.8. ISO 500
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

Dave

@darchibald
