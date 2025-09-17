Previous
Goldenrod and asters with bee by darchibald
Goldenrod and asters with bee

Even weeds have beauty.
1/200 sec. @ f/8
ISO 160
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
September 17th, 2025  
katy
a wonderful low key composition
September 17th, 2025  
